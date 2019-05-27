Music Monday: Jordan Gillis
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jordan Gillis has nearly 10 years of experience singing and playing guitar. The Baltimore area native performs solo, trio and full band and his music includes rock, funk, soul, heavy metal and country. He performed on 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday .
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Melanie Benz: Melanoma warrior
Melanie Benz died at the age of 41 from metastatic malignant melanomaRead More »
- Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Work out your workout
- The important role of naps for kids
- 69 News at Sunrise: Take a Taco will be a vendor at MayFair
- Father facing homicide charges in baby's death
- Finishing touches underway for Thursday's Freddy Awards
Latest From The Newsroom
- Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem
- Updated Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township
- Authorities report missing Berks County hiker found
- Updated 5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown
- Authorities identify victim in fatal Berks County crash
- Melanie Benz: Melanoma warrior
- State police say Montgomery County man killed in ATV crash
- Gun accidentally fires, bullet hits girl taking bath
- Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man
- Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend