Music Monday: Serene Green
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - They are a growing fixture in the eastern Pennsylvania bluegrass community....and beyond.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed back the Lehigh Valley's own Serene Green to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
Michael, Quentin, Shane and Steve joined her in the studio.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Teaching charity through technology
There are now apps created to inform and educate kids about charity and spending money while the parents are still in charge of the funds.Read More »
- Music Monday: Serene Green
- Your phone is tracking you, unless you stop it
- 69News at Sunrise: Astronomer Gary Becker
- 69News at Sunrise: Judy Sullivan, the first female engineer at NASA Spacecraft Operations
- 69News at Sunrise: Terry Hart, former astronaut
- Sunrise Chef: Sette Luna
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Keep the rain gear handy for some showers, t-storms around Tuesday
- Updated Water main break closes part of Lehigh Street in Whitehall
- Updated Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley
- 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- Updated Teaching charity through technology
- Foul play not suspected in massive blaze at home on Lake Wynonah
- Exeter Township residents express concerns over Neversink Road tunnel
- Spring Township gets update on sewer issues
- Upper Saucon residents voice concerns to supervisors over unfinished roads