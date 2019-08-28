Music Monday: Yingling Porter on Tap
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Frank Porter and Doug Yingling have created an exciting new specialty duo that calls for a generous portion of classic rock, with blues and southern rock mixed in.
They call theselves Yingling Porter on Tap, and they're making quite a name for themselves in and around the Lehigh Valley.
Frank and Doug joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Music Monday: Yingling Porter on Tap
The Lehigh Valley's own Yingling Porter on Tap performs LIVE for Music Monday!Read More »
- Controversial ASMR: What do you think?
- Putting an end to puppy mills in Pennsylvania
- Putting a TV in your child's bedroom may be a bad idea, study says
- How writing a failure resume can help you succeed
- Guests: Bell Gate Farm and The Burger Wagon food truck feature
- Guest: Jessica Ciecwisz with the Allentown Fair
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body
- Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber
- $8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse
- Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids
- Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation
- Updated 'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens
- Updated Health Beat: Blood test diagnoses stroke fast
- Schuylkill County woman accused of embezzling $30K from employer found not guilty
- Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
- Fountain Hill borough considers change in police