...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
around 105 on Wednesday and up to 110 on Thursday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern
New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania and
northern Delaware.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most oppressive heat and humidity is
forecast to occur Thursday. The period of hot and humid
conditions will likely continue through Friday. Overnight low
temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will not provide much
relief from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&