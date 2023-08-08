They have fans all over the world, and their performances never disappoint.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Jimmy and the Parrots to 69 News at Sunrise before their two gigs at Musikfest Wednesday night.
Jimmy, Fred and Mark joined her in the studio.
They have fans all over the world, and their performances never disappoint.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Jimmy and the Parrots to 69 News at Sunrise before their two gigs at Musikfest Wednesday night.
Jimmy, Fred and Mark joined her in the studio.
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy with a stray t-storm.
Becoming mostly clear overnight.
Mostly sunny, dry, and comfortable; the nicest day of the work week.
A Service from PR Newswire
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.