What do you get when you combine the award-winning bassist for Paul Simon with the woman known as having a "voice to move mountains?" You can find out at a concert in Bethlehem. Bakithi Kumalo and Miriam Clancy spoke with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba about it on Music Monday.
Music Monday: Bakithi Kumalo and Miriam Clancy
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
