Music Monday: Billy Bauer

He's opened for Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, O.A.R, and more, and he's a favorite for our Music Monday segments.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed the Lehigh Valley's own Billy Bauer back to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
He's opened for Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant, O.A.R, and more, and he's a favorite for our Music Monday segments.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed the Lehigh Valley's own Billy Bauer back to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds and some breaks of sun, chilly and increasingly windy. There might be a stray shower or even a snow shower in higher elevations to the north.
Becoming mostly clear, remaining brisk and chilly.
Mostly sunny with less wind but still chilly.
A Service from PR Newswire