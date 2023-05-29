Their motto is to keep the whole world singing, and that's what they're doing for US on this Music Monday.
We're so excited to welcome the Coalcracker Barbershop Chorus to our studio.
A mix of clouds and sunshine, warm, and mainly dry for Memorial Day. Once more, a shower or two from far southern PA to Delaware and far South Jersey can't entirely be ruled out..
Partly cloudy. Once more, a shower or two from far southern PA to Delaware and far South Jersey can't entirely be ruled out.
Updated: May 29, 2023 @ 11:30 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A mix of clouds and sunshine, warm, and mainly dry for Memorial Day. Once more, a shower or two from far southern PA to Delaware and far South Jersey can't entirely be ruled out.
Partly cloudy. Once more, a shower or two from far southern PA to Delaware and far South Jersey can't entirely be ruled out.
Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler, but still pleasant.
A Service from PR Newswire
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.