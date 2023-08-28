Dr. Frank DiBussolo is a guitarist, educator and band leader. He has performed with Tony Bennett, Buddy Rich, and Dizzy Gillespie, among many others. He joins us this morning for Music Monday.
Music Monday: Frank DiBussolo
