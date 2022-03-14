Dick Boak is a legend in the guitar world.
Several of the area's best guitarists and musicians are teaming up for a big bash, a Boak Bash, at the State Theatre on March 26th. The incredible show is one that was first performed way back in 2018.
The show hosts a numerous amount of world-famous musicians on stage, according to this episode's musical guests.
Guitarist Craig Thatcher and keyboardist Cliff Starkey join the WFMZ morning on this edition of Music Monday to tell us more.
They too will be on stage for the Boak Bash later this month.