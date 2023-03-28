Music Monday: James Supra/Phil Pilorz Duo

They are legends in the blues world around the Lehigh Valley...and beyond!
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed James Supra and Phil Pilorz back to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday!
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some morning clouds should eventually break for some decent sunshine.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly sunny and seasonable.
A Service from PR Newswire
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.