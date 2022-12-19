Jimmy and the Parrots are bringing their Christmas vibes to SteelStacks. They will perform a holiday show at the Musikfest Cafe on December 22nd. Tickets are available here. They talked about their upcoming show on Music Monday with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba.
