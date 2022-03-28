Music Monday: John Frinzi

He plays all over the country, and we're thrilled he brought his laid-back, coastal vibes to our studio!
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed New Jersey's John Frinzi for Music Monday.
Brisk and very cold with limited sunshine; wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day. A stray PM flurry can't entirely be ruled out..
Partly cloudy, brisk, and very cold. A lingering early evening flurry or snow shower can't entirely be ruled out.
Updated: March 28, 2022 @ 10:00 am
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Brisk and very cold with limited sunshine; wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day. A stray PM flurry can't entirely be ruled out.
Partly cloudy, brisk, and very cold. A lingering early evening flurry or snow shower can't entirely be ruled out.
Mostly sunny and still chilly for late March, although not as harsh.
A Service from PR Newswire