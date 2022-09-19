Music Monday: Karl Hausman

Berks County's Karl Hausman knows a thing or two about the piano.
He started at 7, and, now, at the age of 80, he has one of the most amazing repertoire books around.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Karl to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 11:46 am
