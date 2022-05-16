We welcomed a beloved singer songwriter from Pottstown for Music Monday!
WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with singer/songwriter Kendal Conrad, and Kendal performed LIVE on 69 News at Sunrise.
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds, some sun, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially the second half of the day. Severe weather possible.
A stray evening shower, otherwise breezy with clearing skies.
Partly Sunny, windy, and less humid.
A Service from PR Newswire