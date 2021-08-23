...The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania...
Lehigh River At Lehighton affecting Carbon County.
Lehigh River At Walnutport affecting Lehigh and Northampton
Counties.
For the Lehigh River, including Lehighton and Walnutport, minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Lehigh River At Walnutport.
* From this morning to this evening.
* At 3:30 AM EDT Monday the river level was 6.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
morning to a crest of 8.2 feet. It should then fall back below
flood stage this afternoon.
* Impact...At 6.0 feet, minor flooding begins downstream at
Catasaqua and Hokendaqua.
* Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8
feet on 09/09/2011.
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
Lehigh River
Walnutport 8.0 6.6 Mon 3 am EDT 6.1 4.7 4.1
&&