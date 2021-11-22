Their catalog of music effortlessly blends elements of soul, pop, R&B, funk, and rock.
Kellie and Breece from New Jersey-based Pepperwine were in the 69 News studio for Music Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds giving way to some sun and windy with slowly falling temperatures in the afternoon; there might be some leftover rain early to the south and east.
Mostly clear, blustery, and colder.
Cold and blustery with sunshine and patchy clouds; strongest winds early in the day.
A Service from PR Newswire