From New York City to the Poconos, this singing duo has been making music for more than 30 years. Spencer and Nancy Reed were guests on Music Monday on 69 News at Sunrise
Music Monday: Spencer and Nancy Reed
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
86°
Sunny
- Humidity: 50%
- Cloud Coverage: 32%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:45:33 AM
- Sunset: 08:30:09 PM
Today
Mostly sunny and dry. It will be hot, but humidity values look to briefly fall.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny and more humid again with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Most Popular
Articles
- Baby, toddler missing after family caught in Bucks flash flood
- 1 hurt, 1 in custody after stabbing at Knoebels
- 1 dead, 1 hurt after road rage involving shots fired, crash
- Coroner responds after shooting in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County
- 19-year-old man, missing since Thursday, found dead in Delaware River
- More than a dozen roads in Warren County, NJ closed after flooding; transportation services cancelled Monday
- Man injured in early morning Reading shooting
- Flooding causes debris to cover Lower Mt. Bethel Twp. road
- Popular Thai restaurant finding new life at new Lehigh Valley spot
- Stretch of Route 46 closed in Warren County, NJ after landslide
Images
Videos
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
sponsored
- By North Dakota Tourism Division
-
sponsored
Racing History Revived: Oldest Known NASCAR Champion Car Featured in Documentary, on Display at Henry Ford Museum
- By Hagerty Drivers Foundation
- Updated
sponsored
- By Rochester Fringe Festival, Inc.
-
sponsored
- By Chamberlain Group, Volkswagen of America, Inc.
- Updated
sponsored
U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., "THE GOOD NEWS" with Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. and KMG Networks Partner to Launch a New National Daily Radio Commentary
- By U.S. Black Chambers, Inc
- Updated