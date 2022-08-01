The Audio Files is a Lehigh Valley-based band, and their unique sound blends guitarist Mark Cernese's hard rock and blues-based riffs with Nick Lindsay's powerful voice and acoustic guitar mastery.
Music Monday: The Audio Files
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
71°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 85%
- Cloud Coverage: 65%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:58:57 AM
- Sunset: 08:16:44 PM
Today
A shower or two in the morning; otherwise, clouds breaking for a little sun. Not too warm, but still sticky.
Tonight
Mainly clear, warm, and muggy.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny, hot, and humid with an afternoon shower or t-storm possible.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 people dead in Whitehall Twp. crash
- Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River
- 2 men killed in separate shootings in Reading
- Car slams through front of home in Forks Township
- The Kruizz returns to Kutztown
- 17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
- NFL suspends Browns QB Deshaun Watson 6 games, sources say
- Community 'rocks out' to raise money, remember life of boy who died from leukemia
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
- Cornhole for a cause: Teams compete to fund gift cards for cancer patients
Images
Videos
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
sponsored
- By 360 Business Management
-
sponsored
- By Bush's Beans
-
sponsored
- By Juneteenth Festival Group, Inc
-
sponsored
- By PetMeds
- Updated
sponsored
- By FDLA Group Inc.
-