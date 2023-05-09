Viktorija Gecyte and the Meant 2B trio take the stage at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown on Friday May 12 at 7:30. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with Viktorija on Music Monday.
Music Monday: Viktorija Gecyte and Meant 2B Trio
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
60°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 38%
- Cloud Coverage: 57%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:51:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:05:40 PM
Today
Cooler with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible, more likely the farther south and west you travel.
Tonight
Skies become partly cloudy overnight.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny and pleasant.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2nd deadly police pursuit in the Poconos on 'dangerous' road leaves neighbors asking drivers to slow down
- Former police chief in Northampton County facing felony charge of forgery
- 'Unique Boutique' moves into former Williams-Sonoma space, other retailers coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
- Sheetz on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem may be demolished and rebuilt with a drive-thru
- 'I need this village to come together': Reading mayor, police chief speak out in wake of 3 shootings
- Exeter extends bids for sale of Promenade shopping center
- Trio of weekend shootings leaves 2 teens dead, 2 others wounded, in Reading
- Coopersburg's Tumblebrook Golf Course could see new life as 'golf campus'
- Coroner seeks next of kin for Reading woman
- Upper Saucon appoints 2 township employees to Southern Lehigh library board
Images
Videos
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
sponsored
- By Greenspring Media
-
sponsored
- By Rock and Roll Beauty
- Updated
sponsored
- By John Moran Auctioneers
-