Music Monday: We're From Antarctica

They're a refreshing and forward-thinking group re-imagining Indie Rock.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Jessie and Paco from "We're From Antarctica" to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds and some sun. There might be a stray shower late in the day, mainly west.
Mostly cloudy and mild with some showers around.
Plenty of clouds to start should break for at least a little sun during the afternoon; A few showers will remain possible, mainly until midday.
A Service from PR Newswire
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.