 Matt Stroshane

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Move over Mickey Mouse. Another rodent is about to take center stage at Walt Disney World. 

The resort's EPCOT park is putting the finishing touches on an attraction that was inspired by Disney and Pixar's 2007 "Ratatouille" film.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will "shrink" guests down to the size of a rat and take them on a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau's kitchen floor.

On Sunday, Disney treated "Ratatouille" fan Emily Jacobsen, whose performance of a song she created about Remy became a social media phenomenon, to a sneak peek of the attraction.

 
Emily Jacobsen, whose excitement for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure led her to compose a song about Remy that sparked a social media phenomenon, received a sneak peek of the attraction, which will open in 2021 at EPCOT.

"You're really shrunk down to the size of Remy, with food all around you in the kitchen that is just triple the size of life," Jacobsen said. "There are so many little, special details that really make it so authentic, and I'm just so excited to have seen it."

The attraction is set to debut in EPCOT's France pavilion in 2021. 

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is part of a years-long transformation of EPCOT, which will feature four "neighborhoods" -- World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. 

Other additions include the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind pavilion, Space 220 restaurant, and "Harmonious" nighttime spectacular. 

Meantime, a one-night only Broadway-style show based on Jacobsen's song will stream for 72 hours this weekend, starting on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets for "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" are on sale on TodayTix.com and cost $5. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers.

Cast members were announced Monday. They include Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, and Kevin Chamberlin.