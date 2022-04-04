The 64th Grammy Awards took place for the first time ever in Las Vegas. The night was full of music, tributes, and multiple awards for a handful of performers.
"Welcome, everybody, to the 64th annual Grammy Awards. We made it, people!"
Trevor Noah returned as host for an often emotional Grammys, as traditional pop vocal album winner Lady Gaga serenaded her ailing musical partner, Tony Bennett.
"I love you, Tony. We miss you," she said.
The show honored behind-the-scenes workers and stage crews who helped get artists back on the road after the lockdown.
"Because after two years of canceled shows, and postponed tours, nobody deserves the spotlight more than the people who actually put up that spotlight."
And John Legend performed with Ukrainian artists, after a fervent appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today. To tell our story," he said.
Chris Stapleton was among the performers who answered that call. He took home trophies for Best Country Album, Song, and Solo Performance.
Olivia Rodrigo is a 19-year-old triple Grammy winner, collecting Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best New Artist.
Silk Sonic went four-for-four, including Record and Song of the Year for "Leave the Door Open."
But the night's biggest winner was Jon Batiste, who won five Grammys, including the night's final prize, Album of the Year, and marveled at the power of music.