A trio joins the WFMZ team Saturday morning to keep us entertained.
Piper's Request is in the studio, a band made up of Terry Hartzell, Rick Weaver and Fred Gilmartin and all their instruments.
They all play quite an array of instruments, so that Piper's Request has a unique and melodic sound when they all play in harmony.
They have plenty of local performances coming up soon, as seen in the video above. Surviving the pandemic, the trio is now back and more excited than ever to continue performing live.
Piper's Request will be performing Saturday night at the Phantoms hockey game at the PPL Center, for those who wish to check them out live!
Click the video above to hear Piper's Request play "New York Girls".