SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of “Code,” a one-year-old Common Eland, from The Wilds in Columbus, Ohio.
Common Elands are the second-largest species of antelope after the Giant Eland.
Starting Aug. 20, guests will be able to observe Code in the Africa section of the Zoo, directly across from our Masai Giraffe and the Kiannala Feeding Deck.
“Eland is a new species to LV Zoo and we, along with the Lehigh Valley community, are excited to welcome him and to learn more about him and the conservation of his species,” said Amanda Shurr, President and CEO.
Code is currently one year old and is still growing. Once he reaches adulthood, he will weigh anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 pounds. This is roughly the same weight as our resident giraffes, Tatu and Joshua. These athletic antelope can jump great heights and have sustained running speeds of 20 mph when escaping predators.
The Zoo’s future plans also include combining the habitats of the Eland and the Scimitar Horned Oryx, another of the Zoo’s African hoof stock. These animals live together in the wild, so by combining their habitats, the Zoo will enhance the welfare of each species while also educating guests about natural groupings.
Upon his arrival, Code will be able to access all areas of his exhibit, including his behind-the-scenes space, to ensure he is comfortably welcomed to the Lehigh Valley. Guests wishing to visit Code and the other animals at the Zoo can purchase their tickets online on the Lehigh Valley Zoo’s website.