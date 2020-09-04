Kelly Osbourne confirms she has lost nearly 100 pounds since undergoing gastric sleeve surgery almost two years ago, but it was the results of another treatment that finally got fans to take notice.
Osbourne told the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast that her jaw started to look skinnier as a result of injections she received for life-long TMJ pain. “That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything,” she said.
TMJ disorders can cause pain in your jaw joint and in the muscles that control jaw movement. “The results may include a clicking or grating noise when you open your mouth or trouble opening your mouth wide,” said John C. Nale, DMD, MD, FACS with Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery. He says clenching or grinding your teeth is a common cause.
There are a variety of treatment options for TMJ, including the injections Osbourne mentioned. “A simple injection can help alleviate muscle/tendon pain and aid in reducing inflammation,” Dr. Nale said. “Other treatments include medications, physical therapy and even Botox.”