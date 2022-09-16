Accidente casi cobra la vida de un estudiante de la escuela Dieruff
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Ahora
64°
- Humedad: 75%
- Nubosidad: 38%
- Viento: 0 mph
- Índice de UV: 0 Bajo
- Amanecer: 06:43:18 AM
- Atardecer: 07:09:03 PM
Hoy
Clear to partly cloudy and seasonably cool, but not as cool as last night.
Esta Noche
Clear to partly cloudy and seasonably cool, but not as cool as last night.
Mañana
Hazy sunshine with some areas of high-altitude smoke from those western wildfires hanging around for one more day. Warmer and still comfortable.
- New Wawa opens in Lower Nazareth
- Giant holds drive-up vaccination clinic in Upper Macungie
- COCA veteran ready to lead nonprofit as exec. director
- State, local leaders speak out about bill proposing to sell site of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
- Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
- High-altitude smoke from western wildfires leads to hazy skies in Pa.
- Owner: Grim's Orchard up for sale
- Health Beat: AI: Saving hearts, transforming healthcare
- 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
- Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case