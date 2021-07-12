...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...
Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington, and Western
Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern
Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe,
Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and
Western Montgomery.
* Through late tonight.
* A near stationary frontal boundary combined with a hot and humid
air mass will cause one or more rounds of thunderstorms with heavy
rain to affect the area from this afternoon into tonight. Rainfall
amounts could be highly variable, but a general 1 to 3 inches of
rain with locally higher amounts is possible through tonight.
* Heavy rain in a short period of time may cause streams and creeks
to rise quickly out of their banks. There is also the potential
for flash flooding across more urbanized areas and those areas
with poor drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&