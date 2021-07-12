CONDADO LEHIGH, PA .- Un accidente de varios vehículos cerró parte de la autopista de peaje de Pensilvania ayer por la tarde.

Ocurrió alrededor de las 3:30pm en los carriles hacia el norte en el municipio de Lower Milford, en el condado Lehigh.

Dos vehículos resultaron gravemente dañados y uno se volcó.

Las autoridades dicen que tres personas tuvieron que ser rescatadas y llevadas al hospital. No se sabe nada sobre sus condiciones de salud. El accidente cerró la extensión noreste entre las salidas de Quakertown y el valle Lehigh mientras los equipos despejaban la escena.