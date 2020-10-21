READING, PA .- Autoridades en Reading acusan a un segundo hombre en conexión a un tiroteo mortal.

Los investigadores arrestaron a Devon Starr, de 21 años. Dicen que estuvo involucrado en un tiroteo en la cuadra 1,200 de la calle Church el 18 de agosto. Albert Peña-Peña perdió la vida, una segunda persona resultó herida.

Otro hombre, Joewel Keita, ya está detenido por un cargo de homicidio. Investigadores no han revelado qué provocó el tiroteo.

