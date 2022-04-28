CONDADO MONROE, PA .- Autoridades en el condado Monroe arrestan a un hombre y a su hijastro en una redada antidrogas el jueves en la mañana.

Los investigadores detuvieron a Michael Boomer, de 61 años, y a Justin Hardy, de 22.

La oficina del fiscal dice que Boomer y Hardy vendían cocaína en la casa de la madre de Boomer. La anciana estaba en la casa durante el allanamiento.

Además de las drogas, los investigadores dicen que encontraron armas y aseguran que los acusados son delincuentes condenados y no se les permite tener armas de fuego.