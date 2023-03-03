MICHIGAN .-Michael Allen Starck fue detenido y acusado de secuestro y asesinato este mismo jueves noche dia 2 de marzo, aseguró la primera asistente del fiscal de distrito de Bucks, Jennifer Schorn. El hombre detenido había vivido en Bethlehem, pero fue capturado al otro lado del país en el condado de Wayne, Michigan, aseguraron las autoridades.
Arrestan en Michigan al hombre acusado de robar, raptar, matar y esconder el cuerpo de su compañero de trabajo en el condado de Bucks en 2021
