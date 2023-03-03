MICHIGAN .-Michael Allen Starck fue detenido y acusado de secuestro y asesinato este mismo jueves noche dia 2 de marzo, aseguró la primera asistente del fiscal de distrito de Bucks, Jennifer Schorn. El hombre detenido había vivido en Bethlehem, pero fue capturado al otro lado del país en el condado de Wayne, Michigan, aseguraron las autoridades. 

 
La familia de Matthew Branning llevaba más de un año esperando justicia por la desaparición y muerte de su familiar.
 
La asistente del fiscal añadió que, aunque nunca recuperaron el cuerpo de Branning, tienen suficientes pruebas para acusar a Stark de planear el asesinato de su compañero de trabajo el 15 de octubre de 2021.
 
Según cuenta la asistente, Stark tomó un Uber a Enchlor Incorporated, donde trabajó con Matthew Branning. Matthew Branning terminaba su turno a las 4 p.m. ese día y Stark estaba al acecho, subrayó.
 
 
El acusado obligó a su víctima a llevarlo a un banco cercano, dijo la asistente del fiscal de distrito de Bucks. Una cámara de seguridad captó las últimas imágenes de Branning con vida mientras sacaba 500 dólares de un cajero automático. Desde allí su coche se desplazó hasta Nueva Jersey, remarcaron las autoridades.
 
"Pasó aproximadamente una hora y media en Somers Point, Nueva Jersey y luego huyó hacia el sur por Garden State Parkway.", subrayó la asistente.  
 
La policía cree que fue durante ese período de tiempo que el acusado acabó con la vida de su compañero de trabajo. El coche finalmente fue recuperado en el condado de Fairfax, Virginia donde pudieron probar que Stark había estado conduciendo.   Encontraron restos de ADN del acusado en el volante del coche de la víctima, sentenciaron las autoridades.
 
El presunto homicida se encuentra en la cárcel del condado de Bucks sin derecho a fianza
La asistente del fiscal de distrito dijo que fue gracias a la colaboración ciudadana que dieron con la paredero del acusado y aun siguen solicitando ayuda de los ciudadanos para resolver este caso. Si tiene información, póngase en contacto con las autoridades
 