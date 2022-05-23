Arrestan hombre acusado de la muerte de un taxista hispano que estaba desaparecido
José Martínez
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Ahora
65°
Parcialmente Nublado
- Humedad: 52%
- Nubosidad: 91%
- Viento: 3 mph
- Índice de UV: 0 Bajo
- Amanecer: 05:38:41 AM
- Atardecer: 08:19:10 PM
Hoy
Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or two, mainly south of the Lehigh Valley.
Esta Noche
Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or two, mainly south of the Lehigh Valley.
Mañana
Mostly cloudy with limited breaks of sunshine; cool but mainly dry, except a spotty shower or two well south of the Lehigh Valley.
- 'Pool to School': Project to convert old indoor pool in Easton into classroom spaces
- Health experts reminding everyone to protect themselves against Lyme disease
- Lehigh University holds spring commencement ceremony
- Health Beat: Heart to heart: Saving student athletes at risk
- Easton getting security enhancements as more people, businesses move to the city
- OraSure drops pursuit of alternatives, names Carrie Eglinton Manner as chief executive officer
- Pa. AG: Seizures of fentanyl continue to rise; overdose deaths increase
- PPL says Rhode Island court ruling clears way for acquisition of Narragansett Electric Co.
- Police: No charges to be filed after racial incident between Lehigh Valley rideshare driver, 2 customers
- Wolf's environmental protection secretary to depart agency