Autoridades buscan soluciones frenta escasez nacional de fórmula para bebés
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Popular in the Community
Ahora
64°
- Humedad: 73%
- Nubosidad: 26%
- Viento: 3 mph
- Índice de UV: 0 Bajo
- Amanecer: 05:41:42 AM
- Atardecer: 08:15:34 PM
Hoy
Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Esta Noche
Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Mañana
Partly sunny, warmer, and more humid as highs surge into the mid to upper 80s. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible, especially from the Lehigh Valley points north.
- Police warn of computer scam after Rockland Twp. woman loses nearly 115K
- Berks DA warns store owners to stop selling illegal THC substances
- Multi-vehicle crash ties up traffic in South Whitehall Twp.
- Troopers describe piecing through physical, digital evidence in case of Michael Horvath, accused of stalking, killing co-worker
- Health Beat: Psoriasis inflames the heart
- Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe
- White House taking measures aimed at getting more baby formula on the shelves amid shortage
- Dr. Christy Haller named as next Superintendent of Exeter schools
- Northampton County officials to vote on plan to help attract staff to Gracedale Nursing Home
- Lisa Scheller wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District