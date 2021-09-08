READING, PA .- Autoridades declaran culpable a una mujer de Reading por matar a su novio hace casi tres años.

Danishka Otero-Vélez, de 24 años, fue condenada este miércoles por homicidio en primer grado y otros cargos.

Según investigadores, Otero Vélez mató a Ranciel Natera, de 30 años cerca de City Park y fue arrestada un mes después en Miami.

Oficiales dicen que la mujer creía que Natera la estaba engañando. Su sentencia está prevista para el viernes.