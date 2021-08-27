WASHINGTON, DC .- El tribunal más alto del país dice que los desalojos pueden reanudarse nuevamente, incluso mientras continúa la pandemia del COVID-19.

La Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos bloqueó los esfuerzos de la administración Biden para extender una moratoria sobre los desalojos.

Esa prohibición expiró a principios de este mes y fue reimpuesta por los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades.

Pero los jueces dictaminaron que solo el Congreso  y no el CDC tenía la autoridad para continuar con la moratoria.