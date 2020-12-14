CONDADO BERKS, PA .- Autoridades investigan un homicidio en el municipio de South Heidelberg, condado Berks.

Dicen que sucedió anoche en una vivienda en la Avenida Maywood, en las afueras de Sinking Spring.

El fiscal de distrito John Adams dice que un hombre, una mujer y un niño estaban en la casa.

Según investigadores el hombre de 39 años sufrió una herida en el pecho, pero en este momento la información es limitada.

Agregan que parece ser un incidente doméstico y están investigando si hay un historial de llamadas a la policía en esa casa.