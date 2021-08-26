BETHLEHEM, PA .- Un hombre de Bethlehemn acusado por allanar violentamente una casa cerca del colegio Lafayette

ahora enfrenta cargos en un incidente similar que ocurrió en una vivienda cercana dos semanas antes.

El fiscal del condado Northampton acusa a Clement Swaby, de 35 años, de robo, hurto y delitos relacionados por el incidente el 22 de febrero.

Investigadores dicen que ingresó a un apartamento en la calle McCartney en Easton armado con un cuchillo y amenazó con agredir sexualmente a una mujer y huyó con dinero.

Swaby ya está en la cárcel por cargos en un incidente similar el 5 de marzo.