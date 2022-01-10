TRENTON, NJ .- Las hospitalizaciones en Nueva Jersey por COVID-19 están en el nivel más alto desde abril de 2020.

Durante su primera sesión informativa del año sobre COVID, el gobernador Phil Murphy dijo que se ha reportado un aumento del 20% en hospitalizaciones.

Desde Navidad, el número de personas con respiradores mecánicos y en cuidados intensivos se ha duplicado. En promedio, se registran entre 25,000 y 35,000 nuevos casos de coronavirus por día.

Murphy también dijo que las mascarillas en las escuelas y guarderías continuarán.