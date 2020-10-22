CONDADO BERKS, PA .- La acalorada carrera por la presidencia ha llegado a un punto crítico en algunos vecindarios del condado Berks.

El miércoles, los socorristas fueron llamados a un vecindario en Shillington para un informe de cuatro niñas que le prendieron fuego a una bandera de Trump en una calle.

Además, a principios de este mes, otro grupo de jóvenes cortó una bandera de Biden de una mujer en el municipio de Muhlenberg. El incidente fue captado en cámara.

La policía dice que dañar un letrero de campaña en la propiedad de alguien podría dar lugar a un cargo criminal.

Recommended for you