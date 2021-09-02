The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the
* Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey...
Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 300 PM EDT.
* At 1044 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
* Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson,
Hellertown, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, and Walnutport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.
&&