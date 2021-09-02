 

ALLENTOWN, PA.- Nuestro reportero Hernán Córdoba nos cuenta cómo se vivió el paso de la tormenta Ida desde Cedar Beach Park en Allentown.

Aunque hoy el agua sigue estando presente, autoridades dicen que los niveles están comenzando a bajar, sin embargo, debe tener precauciones.

En algunas zonas el agua permanecerá estancada hasta este viernes.

 
 
 
 
 
 