Balacera en Reading
- Jose Martinez
-
- Updated
Jose Martinez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
80°
Clear
- Humidity: 62%
- Cloud Coverage:44%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:18:50 AM
- Sunset: 07:50:28 PM
Today
Warm and turning a bit more humid with sunshine filtered through high clouds.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, rather humid.
Tomorrow
Warm and humid with times of clouds and sun; a spotty shower or t-storm, mainly south.
- July payrolls, unemployment rate rise as Pa. seeks aid
- Fixing Pa.'s mail-in vote glitches goes down to wire
- Taylor Swift gives $30K to college student 'with a dream'
- Northampton joins regional comprehensive plan
- AP Exclusive: Barr 'vehemently opposed' to pardoning Snowden
- DA: Officers shot at while serving warrant in Reading
- Police: Driver runs from traffic stop, leaves behind illegal gun and pound of pot
- Burned out! Women and the double-double shift
- 19 arrested in 'large-scale' Allentown drug ring
- PIAA decision on fall sports expected Friday