...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Most of New Jersey, portions of eastern Pennsylvania,
Delaware, and portions of eastern Maryland.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts, of up to 60 mph,
are most likely to occur from late Friday afternoon through the
predawn hours Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
&&