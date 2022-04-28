MUNICIPIO TILDEN, PA .- La policía del municipio de Tilden está tras la pista de un hombre que robó casi 7,000 dólares en mercancía de la tienda Cabela's.

La policía dice que este hombre robó artículos de la tienda en tres ocasiones distintas.

El primer robo fue el 28 de marzo y el más reciente el pasado sábado.

Dicen que iba con un cómplice que conducía un auto Ford Crown Victoria o un Mercury verde. Si tiene cualquier información que llame a la policía.