CONDADO NORTHAMPTON, PA .- Los casos de COVID también están aumentando en la prisión del condado Northampton en Easton.

Las autoridades dicen que, hasta el momento, 33 reclusos han dado positivo al virus y están en cuarentena.

La prisión había visto un bajo porcentaje de casos positivos entre los nuevos reclusos. Sin embargo, ese número aumentó el mes pasado, a casi el 3%

La prisión suspenderá su programa de liberación laboral durante dos meses.

Sin embargo, podría durar más dependiendo de las tasas de transmisión en la comunidad.