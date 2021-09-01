WASHINGTON, DC .- El CDC aconseja a las personas que no están vacunadas contra el Covid-19 que no viajen este fin de semana festivo del Día del Trabajo.

La directora del centro cita el aumento de casos y la propagación de la variante Delta altamente contagiosa.

El CDC dice que incluso las personas que están completamente vacunadas deben viajar con precaución.

En Estados Unidos se está superando un promedio de 160,000 nuevos casos de Covid por día, según datos de la Universidad Johns Hopkins.