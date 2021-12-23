Cientos de personas viajan por tierra y por aire durante las navidades a pesar del Covid-19
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
32°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 58%
- Cloud Coverage:83%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:22:48 AM
- Sunset: 04:39:26 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy with some flurries or a snow shower possible, especially late.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with some flurries or a snow shower possible, especially late.
Tomorrow
Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. A dry day for last minute shoppers.
- WFMZ goes along for the ride as drivers deliver Amazon packages the last few miles to their destinations in the Lehigh Valley
- 'This type of crime can happen to anyone': Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon speaks out about being carjacked in Philadelphia
- Dover Corp. acquires Acme Cryogenics of Allentown for $295M in move toward clean energy
- Kolbe Academy, America's first faith-based recovery high school, seeks new home after 3 years
- Things to do: Live, online theater over holiday week
- Palmer Township tract near Amazon warehouse goes for $53.1 million, more than $1 million per acre
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission opposes Forks Township warehouse; Chairman Zebrowski gives farewell address
- Delaware State Police charge 19-year-old, 4 juveniles in carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon
- Busy holiday travel season begins with people expected to hit the roads and skies
- Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 59 new troopers