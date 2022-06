Hoy

Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower, but much of the day will be dry. Still cool for this time of year, with summer officially beginning at 5:14am.

Esta Noche

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible.

Mañana

Mostly cloudy and continued a bit cool for late June with a few showers and a thunderstorm or two. The best chance for some wet weather this week.