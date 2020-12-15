...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected, which may mix with sleet. Total
snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey
and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on
Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday. The heavy snow
could result in power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in from southwest to
northeast Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The snow could
become heavy at times Wednesday evening into Wednesday night
before ending Thursday morning. There may also be some sleet
mixed in at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&