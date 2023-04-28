Este domingo 30 de abril el sur de Filadelfia rendirá homenaje a una ciudad muy conocida en México que 69 News Edición en Español visitó por su gran conexión con la región.
El Carnaval de Puebla se llevará a cabo a partir de las nueve de la mañana en el 2300 de la calle Croskey. Según los organizadores, el desfile comenzará aproximadamente entre las 12:00 - 1:00 p. m. desde la calle 22 y la avenida Washington y terminará en la calle 4.
Para aquellos que no quieran ver el desfile, la gente puede reunirse en Sacks Playground en 4th street. Al medio día habrá verbena de música para los niños.
Habrá música en vivo, comida y mucho más. El evento es para honrar la cultura e historia mexicana y la Batalla de Puebla que ocurrió en 1862.
Los organizadores insisten en que el evento está orientado a la familia y advierten a todos que lleguen temprano debido a que el Maratón de Filadelfia se llevará a cabo el mismo día.
Para más información puede ver la conferencia de prensa:
This Sunday April 30th, South Philadelphia will pay homage to a very well known city in México that 69 News Edición en Español once visited for its huge connection with our region.
The Puebla Carnival will take place beginning at nine in the morning at 2300 Croskey Street. According to organizers the parade will begin aproximately around 12 - 1pm from 22nd Stree and Washington Avenue and will go end on 4th street.
For those that do not want to watch the parade, people can get together at the Sacks Playground on 4th street. At noon there will be festival be music for the children.
There will be live music, food and much more. The event is to honor the Mexican culture and history and the Battle of Puebla which ocurred in 1862.
Organizers insist that the event is family oriented and caution everyone to arrive early due to the Philadelphia Marathon taking place the same day.