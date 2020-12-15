...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 20 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on
Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday. The heavy snow
could result in power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in southwest to northeast
late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. The snow could
become heavy at times late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&